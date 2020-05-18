Wilmington’s East Main St. will be closed to eastbound traffic for 6 days beginning May 28

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced a road closure at the railway crossing on East Main Street beginning, Thursday, May 28, from approximately 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. The road will be closed to eastbound through traffic for six days.

The road closure is due to necessary repairs to the train track and rail crossing; the Indiana & Ohio Railway/CSX will perform the repairs, according to the city.

During the construction, East Main Street will be completely closed to eastbound traffic near the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street. Detours will be marked to enable local traffic to avoid the road closure.

Truck traffic will be strictly prohibited on East Main Street during the closure. All trucks must use the 73 Bypass to travel through the City.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone.

Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

The road will be closed to eastbound traffic beginning Thursday, May 28. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_DSC_0016.jpg The road will be closed to eastbound traffic beginning Thursday, May 28. John Hamilton | News Journal