Book club: ‘What have you been reading?’

The Wednesday book club had its first Zoom-hosted meeting on May 6 after a brief hiatus in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Struve arranged the Zoom gathering, Pam Ade hosted the meeting, and a dozen members were able to use their devices to attend. The topic for the virtual meeting was “What have you been reading in quarantine?”

The responses ranged from works about local history and recent publications to an entire fantasy series and a re-reading of the first Harry Potter novel. The length and breadth of works ranged due to both personal interests and whether or not members are still working during stay-at-home orders.

Titles included “Albion’s Seed: Four British Folkways in America”, “The Barefoot Sister Southbound”, “The Last Romantic”, “Washington: A Life” and “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The book club may likely meet again in virtual format in June to determine the annual common reading, depending on the governor’s recommendations and the members’ comfort levels in this time of crisis.