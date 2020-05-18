Area law enforcement seeks info on missing teen

Police are seeking information on a missing teenager.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports that on Sunday, May 17 at about 11:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from the mother of missing 18-year-old Madison Bell.

He said Madison’s mother reported that she last saw Madison at her home in Ross County and that Madison was going to a Highland County business to tan.

It is believed that Madison did not make it to the business. Her vehicle was located by her mother at a local church, near the tanning business, on SR 28 west of Greenfield.

Deputies arrived and met with the family; the matter is under investigation by the Highland County and Ross County Sheriff’s Offices and the Greenfield Police Department.

According to Sheriff Barrera, information was obtained regarding a white vehicle with California license tags parked in the parking lot of the church where Madison’s vehicle was located. With the help of the community, a vehicle fitting the description was located at a Hillsboro business. Follow-up investigation found that the vehicle was not the one deputies were seeking.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madison Bell, please call the Highland County Sheriff’s office at 937-393-1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

Madison Bell