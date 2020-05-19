TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, May 19, the 140th day of 2020. There are 226 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 19, 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944 as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).

On this date:

In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.

In 1921, Congress passed, and President Warren G. Harding signed, the Emergency Quota Act, which established national quotas for immigrants.

In 1924, the Marx Brothers made their Broadway debut in the revue “I’ll Say She Is.”

In 1992, in a case that drew much notoriety, Mary Jo Buttafuoco of Massapequa, New York, was shot and seriously wounded by her husband Joey’s teenage lover, Amy Fisher.

In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.

In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.

One year ago: Billionaire technology investor Robert F. Smith stunned the graduating class at Morehouse College, an all-male, historically-black college in Atlanta, when he announced in his commencement speech that he would pay off the student loans of the entire class, estimated at $40 million. “Game of Thrones” aired its 73rd and final episode on HBO, with a record-setting number of viewers.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actor James Fox is 81. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 75. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 73. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 71. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 71. Singer-actress Grace Jones is 69. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 66. Actor Steven Ford is 64.

Thought for Today: “Every moment one lives is different from the other. The good, the bad, hardship, the joy, the tragedy, love, and happiness are all interwoven into one single, indescribable whole that is called life. You cannot separate the good from the bad. And perhaps there is no need to do so, either.” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994).