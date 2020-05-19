Motorists to see cheapest Memorial Day pump prices in nearly two decades

CINCINNATI – Pump prices continue to increase across the country with nearly every state’s average pushing more expensive on the week, on average by four cents.

At the start of the Memorial Day work week, the national gas price average is $1.87.

The last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2/gallon was 17 years ago in 2003. That year motorists paid, on average, $1.50 to fill-up. Gas prices this year won’t be as cheap as 2003, but today’s national average is a dollar cheaper than one year ago.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokesperson.

“Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast due to COVID-19 impacts on the underlying economic data used to create the forecast.

Americans can expect gas prices to continue to push more expensive, possibly hitting $2/gallon in the next few weeks. This is mostly due to demand increasing as states reopen.

This week will also bring the Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver on the sale of winter-blend gasoline to an end. Stations will switch over to summer-blend gasoline, which has a lower Reid Vapor Pressure to prevent excessive evaporation when outside temperatures rise.

Reducing the volatility of summer gas decreases emissions that contribute to unhealthy ozone and smog levels.

Typically, the switchover to summer-blend can cause gas prices to spike during the summer driving season, but that will likely not be the case this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand and crude oil prices.

Oil market dynamics

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.87 cents to settle at $29.43 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand continues to rebound as more states re-open and demand for gasoline has grown in recent weeks.

For this week, crude prices may continue to rise if the market believes that the 9.7 million b/d production reduction agreement for May and June 2020 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major crude exporters, including Russia, is helping to rebalance the global oil market as demand remains low due to COVID-19.

AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to 60 million members nationwide and nearly two and a half million members in Ohio. For more information, visit www.AAA.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_gas-prices.jpg AAA https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_gas-pump.jpg AAA