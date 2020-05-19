Elks 797, Community Action and Fiesta Veracruz/73 Grill team up for seniors

Clinton County Community Action recently received an Elks National Gratitude Grant provided by Wilmington Elks Lodge #797, and the owner of Fiesta Veracruz and 73 Grill kindly agreed to work with Community Action on providing meals to 335 senior households that were picked them up on scheduled time slots for delivery. Shown from left are Jane Newkirk, Doug Tucker, Robin Vollet, Becky Boris, Stephanie Finley, and Fiesta Veracruz and 73 Grill owner Victor Castillo.

Clinton County Community Action recently received an Elks National Gratitude Grant provided by Wilmington Elks Lodge #797, and the owner of Fiesta Veracruz and 73 Grill kindly agreed to work with Community Action on providing meals to 335 senior households that were picked them up on scheduled time slots for delivery. Shown from left are Jane Newkirk, Doug Tucker, Robin Vollet, Becky Boris, Stephanie Finley, and Fiesta Veracruz and 73 Grill owner Victor Castillo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_IMG_2703.jpg Clinton County Community Action recently received an Elks National Gratitude Grant provided by Wilmington Elks Lodge #797, and the owner of Fiesta Veracruz and 73 Grill kindly agreed to work with Community Action on providing meals to 335 senior households that were picked them up on scheduled time slots for delivery. Shown from left are Jane Newkirk, Doug Tucker, Robin Vollet, Becky Boris, Stephanie Finley, and Fiesta Veracruz and 73 Grill owner Victor Castillo. John Hamilton | News Journal