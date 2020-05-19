Impaired drivers, assault perpetrators sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 4, 2020 and May 15, 2020:

• Roger St. John, 27, of Midland, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. St. John must have no contact with the victim and pay $300 in restitution to them. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Isbel, 23, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Isbel must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Amanda Lewis, 32, of New Vienna, arson, sentenced to 60 days in jail (59 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Lewis must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Christopher Smith, 53, of Leesburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Dean Ghazee, 44, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ghazee must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Lisa Massie, 55, of Cookeville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court cost. Massie must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, operator’s license destroyed, and grant driving privileges effective on May 29, 2020. An O.V.I.-high test charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• William Theall III, 62, of Fairborn, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offenses was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Theall must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of child endangerment, hashish possession, O.V.I.-low blood, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Dylan Freeze, 28, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Freeze must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Danielle Hodge, 26, of Pleasant Plain, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hodge has complete the three-day non-residential driver intervention program but needs to complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• William Riffle, 22, of Sabina, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Riffle must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test charge and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Rance Ely, 30, of Hillsboro, reckless operation, sentenced to 57 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ely has already completed the three-day residential driver intervention program but must also complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation and a distracted driver charge were dismissed.

