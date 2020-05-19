State gives BMV, mask updates; 2 more cases in Clinton County since Monday

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at Tuesday’s daily briefing and via Twitter reminded Ohioans that next Tuesday, May 26 at 8 a.m., Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations will reopen — “But you do not have to rush there. The last thing we want is large crowds,” Husted said. “In fact, most things you can do online at http://oplates.com. If your license expired, it is still valid because of the state of emergency.”

Husted also said, “By the end of May, about 95% of the Ohio economy will be open. But the true success of this phase depends on the individual and collective response. It will be up to each one of us to do the right thing by each other.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reiterated, “In the end, no order and no law will be as successful as a well-informed public who simply cares and respects each other.

“By taking personal responsibility, Ohioans are taking the most aggressive offense against COVID-19. Our economic recovery and success as a state are dependent upon our respect for one another and on each of us taking personal responsibility to keep each other safe.

DeWine added that the “Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will begin distributing at least 2 million non-medical-grade face coverings to Ohio employers who are covered by BWC. These employers will get a package containing at least 50 face coverings. These packages will be shipped in batches beginning tomorrow (Wednesday).”

State totals

The State of Ohio’s totals as of Tuesday afternoon are: 28,952 total cases (including probable cases) comprised of 53 percent males and 46 percent women, with 5,117 hospitalizations and 1,357 ICU admissions. There are 1,556 confirmed deaths and 164 probables deaths from the virus for a total of 1,720.

Local cases

As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County officials report the county has had 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six probable cases for a total of 42 — up two from Monday’s total of 40 — comprised of 21 women and 21 men ranging in age from 19 to 91. One person is hospitalized, and 34 have recovered.