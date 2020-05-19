Clinton-Massie Schools losing $390,000 in state funds

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie schools will lose $390,000, brought on by a plunge in the state’s revenue stream due to an economy infected by the coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $465 million in funding cuts to education (including higher education), a $210 million cut to Medicaid and $100 million in other cuts in early May. At Monday’s school board meeting, Clinton-Massie Local Schools Treasurer Carrie Bir reported the dollar impact on the school district.

And while there have been some cost savings to the district due to the closure of the physical school facilities and the parking of buses, the $390,000 of state cuts far exceed the savings. Fuel and electric savings are estimated at $50,000, and not having to pay substitute teachers is estimated at $35,000.

At the board of education session, Board President Jeremy Lamb said he wants district staff to know that he doesn’t feel like now is the time to use a hatchet on the district’s personnel costs, though personnel salary and benefits are a majority of district expenses.

Superintendent Matt Baker suggested that what could be looked at, in terms of personnel cost savings, is not refilling positions following retirements and other attrition.

The superintendent said there already have been talks about reducing the non-personnel technology budget and the curriculum.

Board member Mike Goodall said he is “very disheartened” that “the first place we [the state] feel we need to cut is education.”

The board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Clinton-Massie Education Association union, waiving the fourth-quarter attendance bonus for this school year. This 2020 fourth-quarter attendance bonus also was waived for non-teaching staff.

School board members tabled until the next meeting a vote on an administrative contract for Athletic Director Cindy Running due to the potential cancellation of 2020-21 prep fall sports.

Taking into account the loss of state dollars mentioned above, the district’s expenditures are expected to surpass revenue by $929,000 in fiscal year 2020 (FY 20) ending this June. However, the district’s FY 20 ending cash balance is projected in the positive range at about $2,690,000.

Elementary School Principal Jen Updike gave a report to the board. She said teachers have been flexible and remained positive during distance learning.

“Parents have been very patient, as well,” the principal said.

Clinton-Massie Elementary School Principal Jen Updike presents a report to the school board this week.