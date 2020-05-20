Local suicide prevention training offered online

WILMINGTON — Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) is pleased to collaborate with Talbert House to provide online suicide prevention training for all residents of our two-county service area.

Two trainings will be offered – one on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. and the other on Wednesday, June 3 at 3 p.. Anyone can sign up and take the training online right at home.

“There’s concern both locally and across the country that more people are considering suicide amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MHRB Executive Director Colleen Chamberlain. “We hope that, by providing this training with our friends at Talbert House, more people can learn to spot the warning signs and learn how to step in and help someone they love or care about. That could be a family member, a neighbor or a coworker.”

To register for either training, visit the MHRB website at mhrbwcc.org and click on whichever training that fits your schedule. You can also find registration links on the board’s Facebook page.

About MHRBWCC

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton Counties.

MHRBWCC plans, funds, monitors, and evaluates services and programs provided by various agencies that care for residents living with mental health and addiction issues. For more information, visit mhrbwcc.org.

