Kiwanis honors high schools’ Key Clubs

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club honored their senior members of the Key Clubs at Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington high schools with a Key Club graduation, tassel, and gift cards to the local shops in Clinton County.

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club wants to thank the seniors for achieving and meeting this milestone.

As a member of the “K” family, you know and understand the importance of service to others. At no other time in history have so many been called to serve others.

We hope that you gained a whole new understanding of serving others through your experience with Key Club. Regardless of what you do in the future, may this call to serve be with you always.

From left are: Vermon L. Dillon, Wilmington High School Key Club Kiwanis Advisor; Autumn Housh, Wilmington High School graduating senior and Vice President of WHS Key Club receiving the Key Club graduation tassels; Kiwanis Club President Kim Hiatt, East Clinton High School Key Club Kiwanis Advisor; and Kiwanis Club Secretary Terri Thobaben, Clinton-Massie High School Key Club Kiwanis Advisor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_IMG_1462.jpg From left are: Vermon L. Dillon, Wilmington High School Key Club Kiwanis Advisor; Autumn Housh, Wilmington High School graduating senior and Vice President of WHS Key Club receiving the Key Club graduation tassels; Kiwanis Club President Kim Hiatt, East Clinton High School Key Club Kiwanis Advisor; and Kiwanis Club Secretary Terri Thobaben, Clinton-Massie High School Key Club Kiwanis Advisor. Submitted photo