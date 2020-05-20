Local Briefs: Local students earn honors

SOESC sets finance meeting

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board Finance Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at SOESC, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.

Locals earn Capital honors

Capital University announced president’s list and dean’s list honorees for spring 2020 semester.

On the president’s list for a GPA of at least 3.85 are: From Wilmington — Daniel Andrews, Morgan Bahr, Chad Davis, Dalton Jones, and Brandon Madden; and from Lees Creek, Hannah Pickering.

On the dean’s list for a GPA of at least 3.5 are: Gunnar Broglin of Wilmington; and Alex Turner of New Vienna.

Henson awarded NV scholarship

Aidan Henson of New Vienna, a 2020 East Clinton graduate, has been awarded the 22nd Mary and Russell Fenwick New Vienna High School Alumni Association Scholarship. This $1,000 annual scholarship award is given in memory and honor of Mary

Mary Fenwick was a first-grade teacher at New Vienna School and Russell Fenwick was the superintendent of New Vienna School until the consolidation.

Henson will be attending Wilmington College in the fall.

Brooks earns AU degree

Allison Brooks of Wilmington received a Bachelor of Science degree with Cum Laude from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Brooks majored in Exercise Science.

Spendlove earns UD honors

Drew Spendlove of Wilmington was named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Dayton with a GPA of 4.0.

No Wayne Twp. parade

The 97th Wayne Township Memorial Day parade will not occur this year due to the pandemic.