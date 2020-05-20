Caller: Man on meth made threats

CLARKSVILLE — A man allegedly threatened a woman with scissors.

On May 18, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the campground at State Route 350 West in Wilmington on the report of a 44-year-old Wilmington male “attempting to stab” a 38-year-old Wilmington female.

The dispatch report provided by the sheriff’s office indicated a subject could be heard in the background yelling during the 911 call.

While in route, deputies were advised that the suspect “is on meth and the judge knows and told him to stop.”

The victim later advised dispatch that the scissors were in the sink and the suspect was outside “making threats to shoot the cops” — though the caller advised the suspect did not have access to a gun.

According to the report, the victim advised the suspect tried to cut her with scissors “but he put them down once he saw she was calling 911.” The suspect left on foot prior to deputies arriving

The victim said she didn’t want to pursue charges, she “just wants him to leave her alone.”

According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, the suspect had a plea hearing scheduled in court for a domestic violence charge.