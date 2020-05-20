Ohio dine-in service begins Thursday

Gov. Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans Wednesday via Twitter that bars and restaurants are permitted to reopen for dine-in service Thursday — if they are able to meet safety guidelines to protect staff and customers.

State totals

The State of Ohio’s totals as of Wednesday afternoon are: 29,436 total cases (including probable cases) comprised of 53 percent males and 46 percent women, with 5,198 hospitalizations and 1,369 ICU admissions. There are 1,603 confirmed deaths and 178 probable deaths from the virus for a total of 1,781.

Local cases

As of Wednesday morning, Clinton County officials report the county has had one more COVID-19 case; totals are now 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six probable cases for a total of 43 comprised of 22 women and 21 men ranging in age from 19 to 91. One person is hospitalized, and 34 have recovered.

The state’s parameters for bars and restaurants re-opening. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Screenshot-481-.jpg The state’s parameters for bars and restaurants re-opening. State of Ohio