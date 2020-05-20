Edgington named National Merit Finalist

Jonathan Edgington of Wilmington advanced to National Merit Finalist standing amongst an elite scholar group from the entire U.S. graduating class of 2020.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, all scholarship winners were chosen from the finalist group, based on their skills, abilities, and accomplishments without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

Edgington was required to submit a variety of information including academic record, information about school curriculum, two sets of test scores, information about his leadership and activities, and written recommendation from a school official.

After completing this, he earned the honor of finalist standing as 1 of 15,000.

His high school counselor shared, “Jonathan is a kind, yet firm-minded young man who thinks deeply and possesses a true academic passion. While other students may be quick to figure out exactly what combination of accelerated classes must be taken to achieve coveted honors, Jonathan has always chosen experiences based on his love of learning. I am confident that whatever he chooses to do in his life, he is certain to make a very important and everlasting impact.”

Edgington has attended Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy since second grade, where he has been very involved in fine arts, playing the keyboard with the jazz band and the clarinet with the pep band and symphony orchestra. He has been a member of the pit orchestra for multiple musical productions.

He played on the golf team for two years, served on prom committee, and is a member of the Academic Team. He is a member of National Honor Society. He has volunteered at Matthew 25 Ministries, Ohio Living Cape May, and also with Mountain Top Ministries in Tennessee.

The son of Craig and Sonya Edgington of Wilmington, he plans to attend the University of Dayton and pursue a career in electrical engineering.

Edgington https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Jonathan-Edgington.jpg Edgington