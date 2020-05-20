Deputies respond to reports of domestic violence, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

CLARKSVILLE — A man allegedly threatened a woman with scissors.

On May 18, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the campground at State Route 350 West in Wilmington on the report of a 44-year-old Wilmington male “attempting to stab” a 38-year-old Wilmington female.

The dispatch report provided by the sheriff’s office indicated a subject could be heard in the background yelling during the 911 call.

While in route, deputies were advised that the suspect “is on meth and the judge knows and told him to stop.”

The victim later advised dispatch that the scissors were in the sink and the suspect was outside “making threats to shoot the cops” — though the caller advised the suspect did not have access to a gun.

According to the report, the victim advised the suspect tried to cut her with scissors “but he put them down once he saw she was calling 911.” The suspect left on foot prior to deputies arriving

The victim said she didn’t want to pursue charges, she “just wants him to leave her alone.”

According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, the suspect had a plea hearing scheduled in court for a domestic violence charge.

Also in sheriff’s reports:

• On May 18, deputies responded to a domestic violence report in the Martinsville area. According to the report, a husband caused physical injuries to his wife during a dispute which took place in the driveway of their home over a “mistress being at the property.” The suspect had fled the scene.

• At 4:41 a.m. on May 15, a 40-year-old male from Anderson, Mo. reported someone entered the bed of his truck located at Gano Road and stole $2,500 worth of tools.

• At 3:44 a.m. on May 15, a 39-year-old Blanchester female reported stolen “a little over $800 in mostly 20s,” her purse, and miscellaneous items in her purse. The incident took place on Reeder Road in Vernon Township.

• At 4:38 a.m. on May 18, a 26-year-old Clarksville female reported multiple charges were made to her PNC debit card in Washington Township.

• At 10:16 p.m. on May 14, deputies received a report of a theft occurring at a gas station on State Route 73 West. Two cartons of cigarettes were listed as the stolen items.

• At 3:30 a.m. on May 17, a 38-year-old Martinsville male reported a “miscellaneous coin collection” was stolen from his Short Street residence.

• At 5:20 p.m. on May 13, deputies received a report of a burglary taking place on Gibson Road in Martinsville. The report lists a 38-year-old male resident as the victim. The report indicates “bra and underwear” as the stolen items.

