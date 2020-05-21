Throwback Thursday: Teaming up for tires

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 21, 1928:

National headlines

• ‘Mine Blast Toll Mounting; 60 Dead; Little Hope Is Held For 138 Others’

“Mather, Pa. (AP) — The bodies of three score miners, victims of an explosion in Mather Mine last Saturday, had been recovered up to this afternoon by rescuers, who were pushing past the scene of the blast, in an effort to learn the fate of 138 men entombed in the far recesses of the workings.”

• “Splashing his way through a mile and a quarter of mud and slop”, Reigh Count won the 54th Kentucky Derby by three lengths ahead of Misstep.

• The Cincinnati Reds pulled within a game of first place as they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 behind the pitching of Red Lucas.

Locally

• “Prompted by the enthusiasm last year and from numerous requests received from county agents and swine growers, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company has again arranged to operate a Swine Sanitation Special over its lines in Western Ohio June 13 to 23.” The train will make two stops in Clinton County, stopping at Cuba and at Sabina with two shows each day on internal parasites, feeding, sanitation and more.

• Sports columnist Kroger Babb writes “Gerald Smith, Wilmington College track captain and star distance runner, tells us that his injured foot, which has kept him off the track for over two weeks, is healing rapidly. Sprained muscles and a small broken bone are Smith’s ailments.” Also, “Carl Boring has signed on the dotted line to coach athletic teams at Jefferson Township High School in 1928-29.”

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre was “The Chinese Parrot” — “a penetrating mystery that chills the marrow in your spine” — starring Marian Nixon and Hobart Bosworth.

• Frazer’s Cash Grocery advertised a pound of coffee for 43 cents; three cans of peas or tomatoes for 25 cents; and “oyster shell, 100 pounds” for $1.

• “Announcement has reached Wilmington friends of the marriage of Miss Olita Smith to Wayne Zimmerman. The bride will be recalled as a popular employee at the Grantham drug store soda fountain, until a few months ago.” Both were graduates of Bowersville High School.

