Ohio initial jobless claims: Over 1.2 million in 9 weeks

For the week ending May 16, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 46,062 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last nine weeks — 1,215,756 — is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last nine weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $2.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 619,000 claimants. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 92% have been processed, with less than 8% pending.

In addition, more than 161,000 Ohioans have applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and ODJFS has issued more than $21 million in PUA payments.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families.

We are expanding staff support, working longer hours and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.

Helpful FAQs

• Coronavirus-Specific Unemployment Information: unemployment.ohio.gov

• Filing for Unemployment Step-by-Step Guide: jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/pdf/QuickTipsAndStepByStepGuide.pdf

• New federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs: jfs.ohio.gov/ocomm/pdf/CARES-ACT.pdf

Expanded Call Center hours

Those without internet access can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

