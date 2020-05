Wilmington Middle School teachers and staff make noise and hold signs for the last day of school Wednesday afternoon while parents and their children go through the middle school horseshoe driveway to drop off textbooks, packets and instruments. Concluding a very unusual school year, the last day farewell was called “Hangin’ in the Horseshoe” and brought out many a smile.

