Storm damage at Blan IOOF Cemetery

Recent storms and heavy rain uprooted a huge oak tree and caused it to fall at the Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, according to cemetery secretary Don Gephart.

“The tree was very large and in the back section of the cemetery near the creek. The tree has fallen across many gravesites and has damaged some headstones,” he said. “At this time, the cemetery main entrance gates are close due to work on the fallen tree and for the safety of all. The gates will opened once the tree removed. At that point, people will be able to assess possible damage if any.”

He said families with damaged gravesites should contact their insurance company to see if they have coverage to repair damages. The IOOF does not have any guarantees or insurance to cover such an act of God and related damages.

This tree toppled over and caused damage at the cemetery. Submitted photo