Retired Teachers award students

The Clinton County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded three $1,500 scholarships with a $500 addition when they student teach.
There was no luncheon this year to celebrate these fine young people because of the COVID-19 virus.
The scholarship committee was very impressed with all of the applicants and it was a difficult decision.
• Savannah Henderson from Clinton-Massie will attend Hocking College and major in Parks and Museum Education.
• Mason Snyder from Wilmington will attend Miami University and major in Music Education.
• Gabrielle Woods from Clinton-Massie will attend the University of Findlay and major in Special Education.
Congratulations to these future educators!