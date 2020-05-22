Retired Teachers award students

The Clinton County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded three $1,500 scholarships with a $500 addition when they student teach.

There was no luncheon this year to celebrate these fine young people because of the COVID-19 virus.

The scholarship committee was very impressed with all of the applicants and it was a difficult decision.

• Savannah Henderson from Clinton-Massie will attend Hocking College and major in Parks and Museum Education.

• Mason Snyder from Wilmington will attend Miami University and major in Music Education.

• Gabrielle Woods from Clinton-Massie will attend the University of Findlay and major in Special Education.

Congratulations to these future educators!

From left are: Front, Mason Snyder and Gabrielle Woods; middle, Savannah Henderson; and, back, Joyce Kelly, CCRTA Scholarship Chairman, and Richard Peck, CCRTA President.