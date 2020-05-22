Class of 2020 Falcons swoop through graduation

Congratulations Erika.
Kaylynn Woolverton and her younger brother Carter Woolverton took their positions in the back of a pickup truck prior to joining a line of vehicles for a Clinton-Massie drive-through diploma pickup event on Friday morning.
Families got creative for the drive-through diploma pickup event.
Katie Shumaker is inside a vehicle and ready to be part of a drive-through diploma pickup event.
Clinton-Massie graduating senior Raelee Schulz has her own rooting section.
A photo opportunity was provided to graduating seniors.
Each senior was in the spotlight as they walked to the table where their diploma awaited.
Clinton-Massie High School Principal Aaron Seewer gets the diploma and transcript packets ready for the next new graduates.
Congratulations to Bo Bradley.
Congratulations!
Congratulations!
Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker gives an “air hug” to a graduating senior.
Congratulations!
This vehicle is perfect for a drive-through event. Among those inside are new graduate Adin Lamb, and also in the back seat is Clinton-Massie Board of Education President Jeremy Lamb.
Congratulations!
Several graduates make use of this wagon in the drive-through event.
The 2020 version of the ceremonial commencement procession.
The journey begins: Congratulations Tate.
Congratulations!
Clinton-Massie hosted a drive-through event for members of the Class of 2020 to pick up their diploma, transcript, and commencement program Friday morning in front of the high school.
Many vehicles were decorated, most seniors wore a cap and gown, and inside the vehicle were parents who could see their son or daughter receive those credentials.
As students arrived at the front of the line of vehicles, they were announced over a PA system and could get out of the car and walk to receive their packet of items from a table and have a photo taken.
Recorded traditional commencement music was played, and staff was present for a send-off with applause.
In addition, there will be a virtual commencement ceremony video presentation on the district website this weekend.
