Class of 2020 Falcons swoop through graduation

Clinton-Massie hosted a drive-through event for members of the Class of 2020 to pick up their diploma, transcript, and commencement program Friday morning in front of the high school.

Many vehicles were decorated, most seniors wore a cap and gown, and inside the vehicle were parents who could see their son or daughter receive those credentials.

As students arrived at the front of the line of vehicles, they were announced over a PA system and could get out of the car and walk to receive their packet of items from a table and have a photo taken.

Recorded traditional commencement music was played, and staff was present for a send-off with applause.

In addition, there will be a virtual commencement ceremony video presentation on the district website this weekend.