LOCAL BRIEFS

2 graduate from Findlay

University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20.

Local graduates include: Thomas Somrack of Wilmington, Master of Business Administration; and Lauren Hollingsworth of Martinsville, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

BOE sets meeting

Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 for a March 17 Primary Election post-election audit and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.