Imaginations and secret missions: Wilmington Public Library sets summer reading program

WILMINGTON — Reading through the summer is a good way to combat the “summer slump” — this is even more critical this summer due to the unconventional last couple months of school.

The Wilmington Public Library is here to help with some reading challenges!

Beginning May 30, readers of all ages can register for the library’s virtual summer reading challenge by downloading the app “Beanstack” or by visiting https://wilmington.beanstack.org .

Once registered, readers can track their time read, write book reviews, and earn virtual badges, and prizes. A whole family can register on one account and log reading times for multiple people at once.

There are reading challenges and prizes specific to children, teens, and adults.

The theme for summer reading this year is “Imagine your story” and will highlight fairy tales, myths, and legends. For families with children under 12, the library will also be offering “Secret Mission Assignment Bundles”.

Bundles will be available each Friday, beginning June 5. Registration will be required, but once registered, families can pickup a new bundle every week.

The secret mission bundles will include three themed books, activity sheets, and a hands-on activity to complete at home. To sign up for a bundle, visit the library’s website at www.wilmington.lib.oh.us and click the button on the right.

Through Beanstack, children will earn virtual badges for every 15 minutes that they read, they will earn a prize every 75 minutes.

For teens, there will be Bento Box Book Club To Go, craft and DIY kits, virtual meetups to talk about favorite anime and other fandoms, as well as virtual Dungeons and Dragons campaigns.

In July, be on the lookout for Camp NanoWriMo and express your creativity by writing your own short story or graphic novel.

On Beanstack, teens can keep track of their reading and earn an entry into prize drawings for each hour that they read, for each book review teens write they will get a “bag o’ treasure” and 2 drawing entries.

Adults are encouraged to get in on the fun as well. For every hour read, adults will earn an entry ticket they can use to enter drawings for gift cards to local businesses. The library will also be hosting virtual book clubs and other virtual programs.

More information on all of these programs can be found on the library’s website at www.wilmington.lib.oh.us and clicking on the summer reading tab, or by calling the library at 937-382-2417.

If you do not have access to the internet or a smart device to use Beanstack, you can call the library and a paper option for the summer reading program can be mailed to you.

As a reminder, the library is open for curbside pickup Monday through Saturday. Simply call the library to request items and schedule a pickup time, or place holds online and library staff will call you and to arrange a pickup time when those items are available.

Wilmington Public Library sets summer reading