Martin, Woodruff awarded 3-year contracts at Wilmington schools

WILMINGTON — Four administrators were awarded new three-year contracts at this week’s Wilmington City Schools (WCS) board meeting, including two building administrators: East End Principal Jennifer Martin, and Wilmington High School Assistant Principal Samantha Woodruff.

The two other administrators receiving WCS contracts are Curriculum Director Nicole Quallen, and Athletic Director Troy Diels.

In more personnel news, the WCS district will seek a new high school principal for the upcoming academic year as Matt Unger will resign, effective July 31.

Two teachers will resign, effective this summer. They are WHS teacher Justin Tomlin and Denver Place Elementary School teacher Maria Loyd.

The board approved an agreement with the Miami Valley Educational Computer Association (MVECA) for services for fiscal year 2021.

The board approved a $153,713 contract with Prodigy Building Solutions to remove an underground diesel tank and finish installing and connecting an above-ground tank to a fuel dispenser. This contract is through the school district’s membership with the TIPS Purchasing Cooperative.

And the board accepted the donation of a Yamaha alto saxophone valued at $750 from Jeff and June Fryman.

