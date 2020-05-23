Missing Highland County teen located, safe

Madison Bell has been located and is safe, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera announced in a news release Saturday morning.

No other information was released.

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, Bell, 18, of Greenfield, had told her mother she was going tanning, left her residence to go to the Country Corner Market to go tanning, and never made it there. After she was gone for about an hour, her mother tried to reach out to her and was unable to contact her. Her car had been found at the church without her in it, and law enforcement was contacted.

Bell’s car was found at the Good Shepherd Church, located near the corner of SR 28 and Centerfield Road, a few hundred feet from Country Corner Market. According to Bell’s mother, Melissa Montavon, her daughter’s keys were still in the ignition, the car was unlocked, and the windows were up. Bell’s phone, as well as the coins and paper money in the change compartment, were still in her car.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera had released a poster Thursday evening showing a person of interest and a car who may be related to Bell’s disappearance.

HUndreds of volunteers had been preparing to search for Bell Saturday morning.

Madison Bell https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Madison-Bell-2.jpg Madison Bell