SR 380 to be closed for culvert work

A culvert replacement project has been scheduled on State Route 380 soon, and the route will be closed for two weeks.

On Monday, June 1, crews from ODOT’s Clinton County Highway Maintenance Facility will close SR 380 at US 22 for crews to replace a culvert situated between U.S. 22 and County Road 81 (Lebanon Road).

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. June 1, and it will remain in place until 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, or until all work is completed. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of US 22, US 68 and SR 73.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.

