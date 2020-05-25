Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program set

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus helps income -eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round. The program allows income-eligible Ohioans to pay their energy bill each month based on a percentage of their income.

To be eligible for the program, a customer must receive residential, electric or gas service from a company regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). Blanchester Board of Public Affairs (BPA) does not participate in the PIPP program.

Households’ PIPP Plus payments will be set at 10% of the last 30 days Household Income for households that heat with electricity and 6% for households with a different main heating source.

To qualify gross household income needs to be at or below 150% federal poverty guideline: 1 person — $ 18,735; 2 people — $25,365; 3 people — $31,995; 4 people — $38,625; 5 people — $45,255; and 6 people — $51,885.

Ohioans can also visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application and upload the required documents prior to calling the office. If you chose to do this, please make sure you let the Intake staff know when you call.

The following documentation is required for visit:

• Copies of most current heating and electric bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal, will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income please contact the office for further instructions.

• Social Security cards for all household members

• Photo ID of applicant

For more information about the PIPP Plus program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.