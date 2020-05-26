First tribute banners hung in Sabina

This is the first year for military tribute banners to be hung in Sabina. About two dozen were on display for Memorial Day, and more are expected to be placed as 88 banners have been sold. In the submitted photograph above, the man honored on the right is U.S. Army Cpl. Eldon Lee (784th Tank Battalion), who was killed in action during World War II in April 1945. On the other side is U.S. Air Force TSgt. Arthur Ray Elmore who served during the Vietnam War. Doing the installing is Bryan Floyd in the bucket. Organizer Connie Rice Sears said they are trying to put the banners of family members close to each other.

Jim Mongold | Courtesy photo