UPDATED: Dr. Manser appears remotely at Ohio’s daily update; DeWine focuses on nursing homes

Wilmington-based pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Manser shared the story of his long battle against COVID-19 during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily update Tuesday.

Manser along with wife Dr. Tina Gabbard appeared remotely from their home. He spoke of when he first contracted the disease to his long stay in the hospital (in which he lost 50 pounds) to his ongoing recovery at home.

At the end, he shared his hope that, as people return to some semblance of normalcy, they continue to follow the state’s health and distancing recommendations.

Manser also thanked the local community for the great support shown to him and his family.

DeWine focused on nursing homes at Tuesday’s update and via Twitter.

“Beginning this week, newly organized Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard, will begin testing residents and staff within nursing homes.

“All staff in all Ohio nursing facilities will be tested. This will help nursing home administrators understand the status of the virus in their facilities and will help isolate the virus and help keep it from infecting their community.

DeWine added that, “Testing will occur in facilities where residents or workers have confirmed or assumed positive cases. Testing will be conducted on all staff, and the testing of residents will be based on a clinically-driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to COVID-19.”

DeWine also said, “We will begin the testing of all residents and staff members of the state’s developmental centers. This is an important effort to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregate care settings.”

State totals

The State of Ohio’s totals as of Tuesday afternoon are: 33,006 total cases (including probable cases) comprised of 53 percent males and 47 percent women, with 5,579 hospitalizations and 1,450 ICU admissions. There are 1,803 confirmed deaths and 199 probable deaths from the virus for a total of 2,002.

Local cases

Clinton County officials provided an update Tuesday afternoon: there have been 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six probable cases for a total of 44 comprised of 23 women and 21 men ranging in age from 19 to 91, with no one currently hospitalized, and 35 have recovered.

Dr. Jeffrey Manser and his wife Dr. Tina Gabbard appear remotely Tuesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_manser-1.jpg Dr. Jeffrey Manser and his wife Dr. Tina Gabbard appear remotely Tuesday.