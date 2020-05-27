Mayor: Blanchester set to ‘re-open’ June 1; safety measures will be in effect

Dear residents, employees and staff,

On May 1, Gov. Mike DeWine started implementing a plan to re-open Ohio. Our county leaders and elected officials also met to discuss re-opening county offices beginning May 4.

Following those meetings, I held a conference call with Village officials including our BPA Chairman and Director of Utilities to discuss plans for re-opening our Municipal Building.

At that time, we decided to delay our re-opening and meet again on May 22, 2020 to allow adequate time should a spike in new cases develop following the County and State reopening.

On Friday May 22, following a conference call with Village officials, BPA Chairman and our Director of Utilities, it was decided we would re-open our Municipal Building to the public on June 1.

We will require anyone entering the municipal building to adhere to the CDC, state and federal guidelines. We will be limiting the number of individuals allowed into the building or offices to ensure we maintain social distancing and provide a safe environment for our employees, staff and customers.

Employees will be responsible to keep their areas clean and sanitized throughout the day. Protective shields at the BPA customer service counters as well as the Mayor’s Office have been installed for our employee and customer’s protection. Please observe the signage that is visibly posted.

Our Zoning Office will continue to work by appointment, so please call our zoning inspector at 937-783-4702, ext. 11 — leave a message and he will set up a time to meet with you.

The Village offices as well as all the BPA office and field staff will resume normal operations, maintenance and construction with proper precautions as mentioned above except some who will have some flexibility to work remotely. The Village/BPA may continue to have online/virtual public meetings until further notice.

If you have any questions or comments please call 937-783-4702 or email showard@blanchester.org .

We appreciate all of you for your cooperation and hard work during this challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety measures will be in effect