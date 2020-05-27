Clinton County posts 17.2 percent jobless rate for April

COLUMBUS — Clinton County’s unemployment rate for April was 17.2 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The state agency reports Clinton County has a labor force of 18,000 people, and in April 3,100 of them were jobless.

Clinton County’s rate of 17.2 percent (not seasonally adjusted) is similar to Ohio’s statewide rate in April of 17.4 percent (also not seasonally adjusted).

Of the counties that geographically touch Clinton County, Highland County had the highest unemployment rate in April: 20.2 percent.

Of all Ohio counties, Logan County in the northwest quadrant of the state had the worst rate in April: 30.1 percent.

