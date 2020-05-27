Editor’s Note: WPD reports have been on hiatus as the department transitions to new software and systems, but we resume them today.

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a suspect after a traffic stop on East Main and North Walnut Street at 1:16 a.m. on May 26. According to the report, narcotics — a used meth pipe and a marijuana pipe — were located in the vehicle.

• At 6:48 p.m. on May 25, during a traffic stop on South Walnut and East Truesdell Streets, the driver was issued a traffic citation. A passenger fled on foot and was not captured, according to the report.

• At 10:34 p.m. on May 25, while on patrol, officers noticed fireworks coming out of Denver Williams Park Drive at a basketball court. The officer talked to two subjects and explained it was illegal to shoot off fireworks inside the city. They advised they misunderstood the ordinance and will not do it again. The officer also explained how to got a permit to shoot off fireworks.

• Officers responded to a reported fire on Southwind Boulevard at 11:13 p.m. on May 25. No further details were listed in the report.

