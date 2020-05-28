TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, May 28, the 149th day of 2020. There are 217 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 28, 1912, the Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a “state of absolute unpreparedness,” improperly tested safety equipment and an “indifference to danger” as some of the causes of an “unnecessary tragedy.”

On this date:

In 1533, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer, declared the marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Anne Boleyn valid.

In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made up of freed blacks, left Boston to fight for the Union in the Civil War.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pushed a button in Washington signaling that vehicular traffic could begin crossing the just-opened Golden Gate Bridge in California. Neville Chamberlain became prime minister of Britain.

In 1940, during World War II, the Belgian army surrendered to invading German forces.

In 1957, National League owners gave permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In 1959, the U.S. Army launched Able, a rhesus monkey, and Baker, a squirrel monkey, aboard a Jupiter missile for a suborbital flight which both primates survived.

In 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky near Cincinnati.

In 2003, President George W. Bush signed a 10-year, $350 billion package of tax cuts, saying they already were “adding fuel to an economic recovery.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Carroll Baker is 89. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 82. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 76. Singer Gladys Knight is 76. Singer Billy Vera is 76. Singer John Fogerty (Creedance Clearwater Revival) is 75. Country musician Jerry Douglas is 64. Actor Louis Mustillo is 62. Former governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is 60. Actor Brandon Cruz (TV: “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 58. Country singer Phil Vassar is 56.

Thought for Today: “The bravest thing you can do when you are not brave is to profess courage and act accordingly.” — Corra May Harris, American writer (1869-1935).