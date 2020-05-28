East Clinton seniors cruise through 2020 graduation

Members of the East Clinton Class of 2020 held a “Cruise Thru” over the weekend when residents had an opportunity to go outdoors and cheer and show support for the new graduates who weren’t able to have the traditional, mass gathering commencement. The “Cruise Thru” caravan traveled through New Vienna, the high school campus in Lees Creek, and ended in Sabina, all part of the EC school district.

