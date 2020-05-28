Red Cross seeks disaster relief volunteers

The South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to give of their time and talents to become members of our Disaster Action Team (DAT) in Clinton, Highland, Fayette, Hocking, Fairfield, Vinton, Pickaway and Ross counties.

DAT members help families recover from the tragedy of a home fire by providing a place to sleep, hot meals, clothing, emotional support and hope to those affected. Disasters don’t stop during the coronavirus outbreak, and neither does the Red Cross. We continue to respond to home fires every day by providing families who have lost everything with the support they need in the midst of this pandemic.

To help keep everyone safe and follow social distancing guidelines, Red Cross volunteers are working with local fire departments to connect with families by phone or video calls, offering a sympathetic ear and linking them to available support, such as providing hotel stays and emergency financial assistance.

Volunteers carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross. Join us and answer the call when your neighbors need help.To volunteer, please go to RedCross.org/volunteer or email volunteerohio.org with any questions you may have.

