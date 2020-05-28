DeWine: County fair decisions are local ones; updates on visitation at care facilities; gives shout-out to WC

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday at his daily update and via Twitter that, “We are releasing guidelines on how county fair boards/agricultural societies and local health departments can safely allow kids to participate in limited livestock shows and other activities.”

He said the guidelines focus on social distancing, limiting crowds, ensuring the health of those involved, and animal care and welfare.

“Decisions about county/independent fairs should be made locally because each county and independent fair is unique and has different challenges.

“Conditions may change over the summer, but we are asking all fair boards to comply with all of the Ohio Department of Health orders in place and the guidelines for other sectors that would also apply to fairs, like for food service and rides.”

He added that “the Ohio Department of Agriculture is in the process of distributing all state funding available for our 94 county and independent fairs.”

DeWine also announced, “Assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities that are properly prepared can begin to allow outdoor visitation in Ohio beginning on June 8th.”

He added, “Our decision to move forward with outdoor visitation is the culmination of several things including: the impact on the quality of life a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual; requests from families and residents; and consultation with advocates/providers.”

State totals

The State of Ohio’s totals as of Thursday afternoon are: 33,915 total cases (including probable cases) comprised of 52 percent males and 47 percent women, with 5,811 hospitalizations and 1,516 ICU admissions. There are 1,888 confirmed deaths and 210 probable deaths from the virus for a total of 2,098.

Local cases

As of Tuesday afternoon Clinton County officials said there have been 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six probable cases for a total of 44 comprised of 23 women and 21 men ranging in age from 19 to 91, with no one currently hospitalized, and 35 have recovered.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wore a Wilmington College tie and gave WC a shout-out at his Thursday afternoon update.

Gives update on visiting care facilities