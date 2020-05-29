ODOT sets local work next week

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County through the week ending June 5, according to ODOT.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

US 68/SR 251 Resurfacing — From the Clinton-Brown County line to the city of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer of 2020.

New impacts

SR 73 Tile Repair — Between Accommodation Road and Dailey Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

SR 134 Pavement Repair — Durapatching at various locations between the Highland County line and Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

SR 380 Sloping & Channel Protection — Between Creek and Lebanon roads. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

SR 380 Culvert Replacement — SR 380 will be closed immediately north of U.S. 22 June 1 through 12. Traffic will be detoured by way of US 22, US 68 and SR 73.

