Blood drive June 10 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – CMH Regional Health System and Wilmington High School will co-sponsor the monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, June 10 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington High School gym, 300 Richardson Place.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220 and are asked to wear a face mask.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive Community Blood Center’s summer blood drive campaign “Wake Up and Give” t-shirt.

Community Blood Center safeguards against COVID-19 transmission include checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive, requiring all staff and donors to wear face masks, and requiring donors to make appointments. If all appointments to a blood drive are filled, donors are asked to please schedule on a different day.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

