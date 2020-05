ECHS names honor roll students

East Clinton High School would like to recognize those students who continued to be Champions and Ambassadors during this time of online schooling in our 4th quarter. These students still gave their best even in these difficult times and we applaud their dedication and work.

4th Quarter All A Honor Roll

9th grade

Trinity Bain, Holden Balon, Gretchen Boggs, Sydney Bosier, Dakota Collom, Dylan Day, Elizabeth Evanshine, Lex Frye, Noah Harris, Christopher Jarrell, Jozie Jones, Timmi Mahanes, Ashleigh McKnight, Lauren Stonewall, Savannah Tolle, Megan Tong, Reagan Watkins, Kami Whiteaker.

10th grade

Carah Anteck, Myah Anteck, Justin Arnold, Alycia Barker, Tessa Bosier, Haillie Byrum, Kenton Deaton, Emilee Docter, Paige Fetters, Peyton Garen, Arwen Griffith, Jevin Hampton, Kelsi Lilly, Shane Lynch, Anna Malone, August Morgan, McKenzie Pence, Josie Runk, Landon Runyon, Abigail Sowders, Jenna Stanley, Evan Stewart, Regan Walker

11th grade

Jaiden Alloy, Owen Beatty, Gracie Boggs, Paige Bowman, Lanie Clark, Marci Ellis, Gracie Evanshine, Aaron Hughes, Austin Reedy, Brianna Rider, Hope Stier, Alexis Taylor, Jacob Watson

12th grade

Kiya Byrd, Jared Docter, Aidan Henson, Jacob Howard, Mason Huff, Jestiny Hughes, Myah Jones, Kori Kile, Samantha Kraner, Emma Malone, Matthew Moskal, Noah Pattan, Ethan Reedy, Wyatt Riddle, Lacey Roy, Owen Young.

4th Quarter A/B Honor Roll

9th grade

Erica Bevan, Hailey Briggs, Erynn Cluley, Haylee Cooper-Riehle, Jacob Davis, Nathan Ellis, Danyelle Elzey, Katelin Faulkner, Ronald Florea, Bradyn Gaddis, Gracie Hall, Dallas Harner, Kamille Helsel, Cadence Howard, Gabrielle Jenkins, Ethan Kessler, Jayden Murphy, Teddy Murphy, Cooper Rack, Braiden Rosenwirth, Kyle Roth, Aubrie Simpson

10th grade

Anthony Allbright, Mitchell Bean, Connor Beitusch, Haley Boysel, Isaiah Curtis, Michael Daniel, Bradley Fast, Jon Fast, Brody Fisher, Hayley Haines, Gage Hamilton, Clayton Hansford, Lydia Kessler, Aurora Lopez, Dylan Napier, James Orchard, Lauren Parks, Preston Pauley, Bryston Roach, William Skinner, Jared Smith, Titan Thompson, Chelsey Zurface

11th grade

Shayla Arbino, Autumn Berry, Haven Bosier, Kartina Bowman, Destiney Burns, Desaray Covault, Kent Davis, Kimberly Jackson, Madison Kier, Maggie Mathews, Caden Morton, Izabelle Piatt, Alexis Rolfe, Alexandra Shepard, Devon Slone, Quinten Tolle, Zackary Vaughn

12th grade

Jonathan Cline, Mersadees Gulley, Samantha Loury, Rhylee Luttrell, Gage McConahay, Melina Noble, Aaron O’Neal, Benjamin Patton, Hayden Pirman, Nevada Pringle, Sarah Ross, Colton Vadnais, Olivia Wood

Congratulations to the following East Clinton High School students for attaining the honor roll throughout the 2019/2020 school year! We celebrate your achievements!

All Year All A Honor Roll

9th grade

Elizabeth Evanshine, Lex Frye, Noah Harris, Timmi Mahanes, Ashleigh McKnight, Reagan Watkins, Kami Whiteaker.

10th grade

Carah Anteck, Justin Arnold, Alycia Barker, Paige Fetters, Peyton Garen

11th grade

Owen Beatty, Austin Reedy

12th grade

Mason Huff, Ethan Reedy

All Year A/B Honor Roll

9th grade

Trinity Bain, Erica Bevan, Dakota Collom, Jacob Davis, Dylan Day, Katelin Faulkner, Christopher Jarrell, Gabrielle Jenkins, Jozie Jones, Ethan Kessler, Teddy Murphy, Cooper Rack, Kyle Roth, Aubrie Simpson, Lauren Stonewall, Savannah Tolle, Megan Tong

10th grade

Myah Antech, Tessa Bosier, Kenton Deaton, Emilee Docter, Van Frye, Lydia Kessler, Kelsi Lilly, Shane Lynch, Anna Malone, August Morgan, Dylan Napier, McKenzie Pence, Josie Runk, Abigail Sowders, Jenna Stanley, Regan Walker

11th grade

Jaden Alloy, Gracie Boggs, Marci Ellis, Kimberly Jackson, Madison Kier, Caden Morton, Brianna Rider, Alexis Rolfe, Alexis Taylor, Jacob Watson

12th grade

Kiya Byrd, Aidan Henson, Jacob Howard, Myah Jones, Kori Kile, Samantha Kraner, Rhylee Luttrell, Emma Malone, Matthew Moskal, Melina Noble, Noah Pattan, Hayden Pirman, Sarah Ross.

