LOCAL BRIEFS: Lavender Fest cancelled; WCS sets special meeting

Lavender Festival cancelled

The 2020 Summer Solstice Lavender Festival near Martinsville in Clinton County is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It would have been the 12th annual Lavender Festival held at Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm.

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2 for a Board Work Session to discuss facilities and budgetary concerns. No action will be taken.

It will be held in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public but the district asks the following:

• If you are in an at-risk demographic (elderly, immunocompromised or have other health issues) for your protection, you should not attend.

• If you live outside the Wilmington/Clinton County community you should not attend.

• When in attendance, you should keep social distance. Please refrain from hugging, hand-shaking, and physical contact.