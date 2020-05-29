CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Sabina female for alleged domestic violence after responding to an incident at 4 p.m. on May 24 on Sabina Road. A 63-year-old female resident was listed as the victim and as having apparent minor injuries. The report indicates the victim is a parent of the suspect.

• At 8:29 a.m. on May 24, deputies received a report of a subject driving through two cornfields around Gleason and Prairie Road in Union Township. A 20-year-old Dayton male was listed as a suspect. He was later charged with alleged reckless operation, according to Clinton County Municipal Court records.

• At 12:48 a.m. on May 26, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol were located in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Cuba Road in Union Township. A 23-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect. According to Municipal Court records, the suspect was charged with one count of alleged drug paraphernalia and one count of allegedly having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area.

• At 12:52 p.m. on May 23, responded to the 5700 block of U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township where a bag of unknown substance was located. No further details were listed.

