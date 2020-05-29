Rombach / Davids Drive connector street coming to Wilmington’s east side

WILMINGTON — A street from Rombach Avenue to Davids Drive will be constructed this year as part of a Rombach development site that includes the new First State Bank.

The new roadway, called Lynn Lane, has had a paved first section previously built opposite Carrie Drive, where there’s an existing traffic light with the intersection of Rombach Avenue.

In recent days, heavy equipment has been put to use at the development site. On Thursday, a crew was working near a new three-acre pond at the Williams Farm Subdivision development location, though the pond is out of view from Rombach due to a ridge that surrounds it.

The extension of Lynn Lane will take the roadway all the way through to Davids Drive, said Larry Roberts II of LT Land Development LLC, which is the developer of the overall site.

In addition to the existing bank, there are two other tenants expected to locate at the location, according to Roberts. Confidentiality agreements, however, do not permit the involved realtor to reveal the identity of the prospective tenants.

Roberts said it will take two-and-a-half to three months to build out Lynn Lane to Davids Drive, in the process creating a connector street between Rombach and Davids.

There are parcels for sale on both sides of the route that the completed Lynn Lane will take, said Roberts.

As previously reported, 10.7 acres of wooded area at the Williams Farm Subdivision location were donated to the City of Wilmington by Mr. Roberts and his wife Terri. Wilmington Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac has said the plans for the donated woodlands are for it to remain wooded and be a nature preserve.

A gravel walking path has been installed through the woods. The pathway goes from behind the city’s dog park at the David R. Williams Memorial Park, which is located in the 1300 block of Fife Avenue and is adjacent to J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, to practically all the way to the new pond.

“The current plans are to have the pond become a part of the city park system. At this time, we do plan on stocking it with fish,” Isaac said this week.

These woodlands are part of the Lytle Creek greenway corridor, and Lytle Creek is visible in the woods.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

A gravel path wends its way through woods, which stand behind David R. Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington. The trail runs from behind the city park to a new pond, pictured above. Along the horizon in the background of this photo, you can see portions of business buildings located along Rombach Avenue's commercial corridor. A new man-made, three-acre pond rests on land off Rombach Avenue, and is next to a site being developed by LT Land Development. Plans are for the pond to become a part of the city park system, and to be stocked with fish.

On city’s east side