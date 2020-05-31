Clinton County Farmers Market makes its summer debut at fairgrounds

WILMINGTON — The 2020 Clinton County Farmers Market made it debut on Saturday in a new location due to the pandemic — at the Clinton County Fairgrounds entrance off W. Main St.

Some patrons took advantage of the pre-order/drive-thru option while many others parked in the designated area and walked up, while observing the precautions including social distancing, no touching of merchandise, and there was a handwashing station. All of the vendors as well as most of the walk-up customers wore masks.

Vendors include Ogden Acres, Emerald Gardens, Henson Family Farm, Tanglewood Farm, Bank Barns Meats, Testarossa Farm, East Fork Vegetables, Walnut Ridge Acres, and, in July, Garland Farms Sweet Corn and Jon Sharp Sweet Corn.

The market continues at the fairgrounds 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays during the summer. Visit www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com for weekly vendor participation information and pre-ordering options, payment methods, and ordering deadlines.