Pork Pride 4-H preparing for fair

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met virtually on Sunday, May 31 with 22 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. Taylor Garringer led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report. Taylor Garringer gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Randy Pinkerton went over watching for emails from Tracie Montague; we will have an answer about the fair by June 15; get your Quality Assurance virtual meetings in; crops are still a go for the fair; everyone likes our new club shirts; and there will be a Skill-a-thon this year.

Isaac Chesney did a demonstration on his garden and Stanley Chesney did a demonstration on him getting into National Junior Honor Society.

Community Service was discussed. Remember to send your cards out. T-shirts and sweatshirts are in. Keep checking the Facebook group for Pork Pride for updates and projects to do.

The next meeting is Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. with Taylor Garringer leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Isaac Chesney leading us in the 4-H Pledge, and Gregary Achtermann and Judy Hatfield having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.