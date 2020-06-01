Locals stage peaceful protests

WILMINGTON — There were local protests Saturday evening and on Sunday in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis after an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. His dying was captured on citizen video, spurring protests that have spread around the United States.

Wilmington protest organizer Ashley Willis said she disagrees with how police and the legal system are treating minorities and people of color, adding the local demonstrators stand with the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

She also said it’s important for small towns to be involved in the response to Floyd’s death, and not major cities only. And Willis said they wanted to show people the right way to protest “without all the violence and riots.”