Woman sentenced for October fatal crash

WILMINGTON — A Greenfield resident was sentenced for a fatal crash in October.

Chelsy Mick, 25, had been charged with vehicular homicide in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Mick received a 90-day suspended jail sentence; her operator’s license was suspended from May 26, 2020 to May 26, 2022; she was fined $750; and she was assessed $135 court costs. Mick must take part in supervised probation, not to exceed two years, ordered Judge Mike Daugherty on May 25.

The fatal two-vehicle accident was on SR 72 between Carter and Sabina roads in Sabina.

A 2010 Dodge Journey, operated by Mick, was traveling south on SR 72; a 2000 Mercury Cougar, operated by Jeffrey Tisdale, 41, of Hillsboro, was traveling north on SR 72, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Preliminary investigation, at the time indicated the Dodge Journey traveled left of center and struck the Mercury Cougar, the OSHP stated.

Tisdale was pronounced dead at the scene; Mick was transported to Jamestown Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers. Both drivers that were involved were wearing their safety belts and drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 18, 2020 and May 29, 2020:

• Bobby Bland, 41, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license was suspended from Feb. 7 2020 to Feb. 2, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Bland shall pay $138 in restitution to the Wilmington Police Department. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and failure to control were dismissed.

• Curtis Ford, 36, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, credit misuse, sentenced to 150 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Ford must have no contact with the victims. An additional trespassing charge and two additional credit misuse charges were dismissed.

• Stanley Turner, 59, of New Vienna, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Turner must have no contact with the victim. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Kaitlin Bushroe, 25, of Bellbrook, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 20, 2020 to May 20, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Bushroe must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and must shall not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective June 2. Operator’s license destroyed. An O.V.I.-high test charge, a left of center violation, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Kyle Baker, 22, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Baker was placed upon supervised probation.

• Jimmy Hamm, 30, of Midland, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, sentenced to 150 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $135 court costs. Hamm must have no contact with the victim.

• Christopher Metcalf, 36, of Lexington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Metcalf must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A distracted driver charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Camden Hix, 19, of Grove City, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hix must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of marijuana possession and failure to control were dismissed.

• Tina Stewart, 55, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stewart must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge, a distracted driver charge, and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Rhue Buddendeck, 24, of Springfield, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stewart must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A headlight violation was dismissed.

• Cameron Quigley, 25, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Quigley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A no operator’s license charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Cassondra Richardson, 28, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (52 days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Richardson was released, must have no contact with the incident location, and must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia.

• Anthony Doctor, 53, of Sabina, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. Doctor must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $42 in restitution to the Sabina Police Department. A second obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Rodney Goings, 45, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Goings must complete no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

