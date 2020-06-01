Clinton County grand jury indicts 16 people

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County grand jury indicted 16 people, including six for failing to appear in court as required.

Below are the names, ages and residences of those indicted, plus the indictment charge or charges. All of the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

Donald J. Faul, 28 of Amelia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

Matthew L. Fulton, 34 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering (F5), and theft (F5).

Jeffrey Chad Harrison, 44 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F4).

Dashawn Markeith Goings, 28 of Xenia, was indicted on a charge of burglary (F3).

Todd J. Smart, 53 of the Clarksville area, was indicted on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

Isiah Shutts, 28 of the Cuba, Ohio area, was indicted on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon (F4).

Nathan W. Fowler, 23 of Xenia (last known address), was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property (F5), and theft (F5).

Donte S. Captain, 25 of Wilmington, was indicted on two counts of having a weapon while under disability (F3s).

Daniel W. Decker, 38 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence (F3), and vandalism (F5).

After being indicted in late April on charges of breaking and entering (F5), and theft (F5), Curtis E. Ford, 36 of the Wilmington area, plead guilty on May 26 to theft (F5). Sentencing is scheduled for July 27 in the common pleas courtroom.

After being indicted in late April on charges of receiving stolen property (F4), and two counts of failing to appear (F4s), Robert Thomas Powell, 32 of the Midland area, plead guilty to the theft-related charge of receiving stolen property (F4). Then, in mid-May Powell was sentenced to six months imprisonment (credit for 42 days already served). This prison term is consecutive with the sentences in two other cases.

Matthew T. Woods, 27 of the New Vienna area, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

Austin Thery, 21 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

Claudia Auerlia Rose, 43 of the Clarksville area, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

Joshua L. Arnold, 31 of Manchester, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

Nicole M. Hauptman, 31 of Xenia, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

