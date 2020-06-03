Scilla Wahrhaftig checks on the progress of peas in a garden bed at the WC Community Gardens.

Paul and Scilla Wahrhaftig are tending one of their two garden beds at the WC Community Gardens project Tuesday morning. Formerly known as “Grow Food, Grow Hope”, the initiative was created in 2009 in response to the DHL pullout and Great Recession. Among the produce the Wahrhaftigs are growing this spring are squash, tomatoes, peas and onions.