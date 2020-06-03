Relaxation at Galvin Park

Bob Baylor is back leading locals in his Tai Chi course in Galvin Park on Saturday morning. For more on Tai Chi and Yoga In the Park as well as other activities there, visit the Facebook page Friends of Galvin Park.

Bob Baylor is back leading locals in his Tai Chi course in Galvin Park on Saturday morning. For more on Tai Chi and Yoga In the Park as well as other activities there, visit the Facebook page Friends of Galvin Park.

Bob Baylor is back leading locals in his Tai Chi course in Galvin Park on Saturday morning. For more on Tai Chi and Yoga In the Park as well as other activities there, visit the Facebook page Friends of Galvin Park.